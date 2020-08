We have actually matured with Troye Sivan and he’s done a great deal of living over the last couple of years. His brand-new single shows that! Not precisely a rager, however it sure is fully grown and outstanding pop!

Rager teen! is likewise so wistful and sultry. We can’t get enough of it!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Troye Sivan!

The post Listen To This: In Full Bloom! appeared initially on Perez Hilton.

