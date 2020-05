Get prepared to listen to My Truck throughout radio this summer season!

As Lil Nas X has and Diplo as nicely, Breland is fusing hip hop into nation music and hip hop! AND he’s enlisted one of many largest stars of the style, Sam Hunt, for a remix that improves upon his unique!

Such a smash!!!!

You MUST test it out above!

