Listen To This: He Got That Bomb Bomb Yeah!

Jason Derulo has quite successfully made himself a TikTok star this season AND he’s mining the app for hits!

He previously turned a trending sound on there right into a song – Savage Love, which did quite nicely for him. And now that he’s at it again!

Coño is a smash! And he even brings back his signature catchphrase at the beginning! Giving the people what they want!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to be controlled by more music from Jason Derulo!