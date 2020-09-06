Listen To This: Happy Joy!

We’re gonna make a bold prediction! Within the next three years (and hopefully sooner) Tkay Maidza is going to be a big international star!

The Zimbabwean-Australian’s new album is so fresh! It sounds unlike anything else out there right now! It reminds us a bit of Nelly Furtado’s debut album – a smorgasbord of sounds and influences.

Standout track You Sad is a great representative for the album.

This is pop. Folk. Trip hop. Alternative.

Super cool! You MUST listen!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Tkay Maidza!