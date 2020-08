COASTCITY‘ s Salvaje immediately hooked us within seconds with the lyrics“con mucho alelo-lelo-lay” That self-awareness, gratitude of the culture and wise lyric lays atop an ill beat.

This is a tune created to dance or make love to. Maybe even both at the very same time!

If you dig J Balvin, you will actually enjoy this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from COASTCITY!