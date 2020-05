It’s at all times trippy after we hearken to the complete model of a track that has gone viral on TikTook. Oftentimes, it’s fairly a letdown. Not on this occasion!

Kris Yute is Jamaican and at the moment residing in Brooklyn. I Did It has a recent Carribean really feel meets fashionable African sounds.

It’s intoxicating!

This sounds not like anything on the market proper now!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to hearken to extra music from Kris Yute!