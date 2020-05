Dear universe, why have you ever not blown up VanJess but??? This sister duo is sooooo proficient!

And it makes us so joyful to see them develop and discover new sounds and get higher and higher!

Another Lover sees their typical R&B sounds fused with afrobeat! This might simply be a Drake music! He ought to hop on a remix! Check it out above!

