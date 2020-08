Not just would life be tiring without TikTo k, however our playlists would draw too! We find a lot fantastic music on there!

GRiZ‘s Medusa is simply the current example!

The tune, including gay rap artist Wreckno, is what GRiZ refers to as future funk! And it’s completely like a rainbow took off and went HAM with fabulousness!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from GRiZ!