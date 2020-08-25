Listen To This: Feels So Right!

Please please PLEASE take a moment and listen to the new Jessie Ware album, if you haven’t yet! We would not steer you in the wrong direction!

This is one of THE BEST ALBUMS of 2020! Exquisite and so cohesive! Sensational from start to finish!

Her disco is divine!!!!

Step Into My Life has especially been in repeat over here. This would be a great ice skating routine for the Winter Olympics!

If you like Kylie Minogue or Goldfrapp, you will dig this!

