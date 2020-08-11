Listen To This: Feel The Love!

We are breaking with anticipation over the brand-new Gloria Estefan album coming out this Friday! It’s like a triple present for us Gloria fans!

The set functions 11 signature Estefan tunes reimagined through the sonic lens of Brazil! AND there are 4 brand-new tunes too, including this one–Cuando Hay Amor

It is SO JOYOUS!!!!!!!!!! The world requires this today! So tough!

It advises us of G‘s remarkable album Alma Caribe ña!

Can’ t wait!

Until then, take a look at this amazing appetiser above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from the Cuban queen!