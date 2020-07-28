Listen To This: City Lights, Southern Stars!

Happy Anywhere is credited as Blake Shelton including Gwen Stefani, however that’s truly a misstatement. This is a Blake Shelton tune with Gwen Stefani on backing vocals. She does not get her own verse. And … that’s fine.

Because this is a terrific fantastic tune! This is the very best thing Blake Shelton has actually ever launched!

It’s pure nation excellence– with a dash of Jimmy Buffett!

This will put a huge smile on your face!

