Say hello to the brand new Post Malone? Or, more correctly, the first Quinn XCII.

The hiphop singer is joined by rapper Logic in A Letter To My Younger Self, a song that’s equal parts influenced by Postie and Macklemore.

The production is fresh. From the synth to the trumpet. And Quinn’s flow is just as tight!

Check it out above!

