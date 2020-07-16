Listen To This: ‘Cause We Could Stay At Home And Watch The Sunset!

Some of you may know Dylan Minnette from the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. The actor is also the lead singer of the band Wallows, which has slowly been building a solid fanbase but has recently exploded thanks to their song Are You Bored Yet?

The song has blown up on TikTok and is indie pop greatness!

Plus, it features another buzz act, Clairo.

Love when songs like this one get attention from youngsters! Listening to quality tunes!

