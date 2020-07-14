Listen To This: Are We Or Aren’t We?

The two Spanish language artists having the best 2020 are Bad Bunny and Anuel AA! The latter’s new album just came out and we’ve had it on hip hop since!

Somos O No Somos is not reggaeton. It’s pure Latino hip hop. And he’s at the forefront of the genre!

Props for name-dropping coronavirus AND Billie Eilish! English-language speakers will totally dig this too, even not understanding what he’s saying.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Anuel AA!