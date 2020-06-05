‘Listen to the oppressed’: protesters stay the course as cities ease curfews | US news

Protesters took to the streets as soon as once more on Thursday, some underneath loosened restrictions, as cities from Washington DC to Los Angeles rolled again curfews after days of demonstrations and confrontations with police.

Tensions have eased considerably in current days as giant, peaceable demonstrations proceed, prompting some mayors to ease up on the restrictions aimed toward quelling unrest.

In the capital, the place regulation enforcement had forcefully dispersed crowds to make manner for Donald Trump’s photo-op in entrance of a church on Monday, the police presence was decreased as 1000’s of individuals marched from the White House to the Lincoln Memorial. Protests broke up earlier than darkish Thursday as a heavy rain started to fall.

In New York, 1000’s gathered and marched across the Brooklyn Bridge. A curfew remained in impact for New York City, and the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, warned these taking to the streets are at heightened threat of coronavirus an infection.

“If you were at a protest, go get a test, please,” Cuomo stated at his every day briefing. “The protesters have a civic duty here also. Be responsible, get a test.”

An estimated 20,000 folks have demonstrated in New York City alone, the governor stated, including: “New York City had the highest number of protesters. We have to be smart.”









An aerial view of protesters marching in New York on 4 June. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images



On the nation’s west coast, the Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, introduced he would lift the metropolis’s curfew, which had completed little to dissuade demonstrators in current days.

Earlier this week, Garcetti took a knee amid protesters’ chants to defund the police.

The mayor’s announcement got here after the LA county sheriff, Alex Villanueva, released a statement saying his division will cease imposing a curfew.

The determination to carry the curfew got here as a lawsuit brought by the ACLU referred to as the measure “draconian” and a violation of first modification rights.

The ACLU and others have additionally sued the Trump administration, alleging officers violated the civil rights of protesters who have been forcefully faraway from a park close to the White House forward of the president’s photo-op.

Curfews have been additionally lifted throughout the Bay Area, together with in San Francisco and Oakland.

The Oakland mayor ended the metropolis’s 8pm curfew on Thursday afternoon after quite a few lengthy nights of protesting which at occasions devolved into looting and vandalism. The looting and has deescalated since the first night time of demonstrations, which left a lot of downtown Oakland in shambles.

Still, curfews in the end did little to curb these demanding an finish to police brutality, who turned out defiantly on Wednesday night time in an illustration that was a raucous dance-party.



David DeBolt

(@daviddebolt) Crowd dancing to Mac Dre, three hours after #Oakland’s curfew pic.twitter.com/rPpFJUeRxV



In San Francisco an enormous demonstration additionally befell on Wednesday night time in defiance of the curfew, with a crowd marching from the Mission neighborhood to City Hall.

Protest occasions continued Thursday as a memorial service for George Floyd, the first of a number of, was held in Minneapolis. Family members spoke and the civil rights campaigner Rev Al Sharpton additionally delivered an impassioned eulogy during which he referred to as on white Americans to “get your knee off our necks”.













Peaceful protesters take the streets of Atlanta on 4 June. Photograph: Derek White/REX/Shutterstock



He promised a brand new march on Washington on 28 August, 57 years since Martin Luther King Jr led his march to the capital, to search policing reform.

In New York, 1000’s of people that gathered for a memorial occasion for Floyd in Brooklyn marched north to Williamsburg in the night, a number of hours earlier than the 8pm curfew. Many others marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, which connects the borough with Manhattan.

While many protesters had been out for a number of days, there have been additionally folks popping out for the first time in the identify of black women and men who’ve been killed by police.

Felisa, a nurse and activist from Brooklyn, stated she and her daughter marched for the first time for the memorial. She handed out voter registration types and masks.

“I’m here as a parent of the movement,” she stated. “I’ve seen gang violence, the crack epidemic, the heroin epidemic – all the things they’ve blamed the black community for.”

Her daughter, 18 and a chemical engineering pupil, stated she had seen 5 shootings in New York this 12 months, one among which was in her neighborhood this week.

“Even though I’m getting my college education, that won’t save me from an officer wanting to take my life,” she stated.

There had been protests for a few years however none like this one, she stated. “Now see what happens when you don’t listen to the oppressed.”