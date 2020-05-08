Listen to Lil Durk’s ‘Just Cause Y’all Waited 2’

Eman Selim
Lil Durk tries to restore the auto-tuned drill sound that produced his foundation.

The project shows highlights from associate Chicago natives, Polo G, and G Herbo. Durk tapped in the soil as well. he currently calls home by having ATLiens Gunna and Lil Baby show up on the tape.

 

What y'all fuck with so farrrrrrrrr

Durk sat down with Complex News where he clarified how the fans decide the music he makes as well.

“Listened to the fans,” Durk stated when clarified how “No Auto” came to fructification. “I did it just to see—just to test the waters.

That’s what I’m saying. I just followed the fans’ lead.”

Presently, it appears as though he’s remunerating his supporters to provide him strong guidance by giving them a new group of songs.

