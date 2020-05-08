Listen to Lil Durk’s ‘Just Cause Y’all Waited 2’

The project shows highlights from associate Chicago natives, Polo G, and G Herbo. Durk tapped in the soil as well. he currently calls home by having ATLiens Gunna and Lil Baby show up on the tape.

View this post on Instagram What y’all fuck with so farrrrrrrrr A post shared by DURKIOOO (@durkioworld) on May 8, 2020 at 12:01am PDT

Durk sat down with Complex News where he clarified how the fans decide the music he makes as well.

“Listened to the fans,” Durk stated when clarified how “No Auto” came to fructification. “I did it just to see—just to test the waters.

That’s what I’m saying. I just followed the fans’ lead.”

Presently, it appears as though he’s remunerating his supporters to provide him strong guidance by giving them a new group of songs.