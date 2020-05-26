Former President George W. Bush called for an end to partisanship in the nation’s continued battle against the coronavirus, urging Americans to “remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential powerful tools of national recovery.”
#CNN #News #politics #usnews #presidentdonaldtrump
source
Listen to George W. Bush's message about Covid-19
Former President George W. Bush called for an end to partisanship in the nation’s continued battle against the coronavirus, urging Americans to “remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential powerful tools of national recovery.”