Listen to Chris Brown and Young Thug’s ‘Slime & B’ project

In his 31st birthday celebration, Chris Brown released his collaborative mixtape with Young Thug named Slime & B.

The project includes 13 songs from the Virginia-to-Atlanta duo, who have collaborated before on “High End,” “Wrist,” and “Dat Night.”

One of the most standout projects is the Lil Duke and Gunna-assisted “Big Slimes,” that Duke released a teaser of it on Instagram Live last weekend and sees the artists flexing over the genre-bending number:

“Glock on my side but it’s more like my main b***h, uh, keep it real, baby girl, I’m the one you could bang with/ Real on the one, not who you bang with, oh, not with this lame s***, fix your attitude or I ride with a bad b***h, you talkin’ to the big slime…/”

The last year observed high-outlining discharges from the two artists — Brown released his 9th studio album Indigo in June, while Thug liberated his official introduction album So Much Fun in August. what’s surprising for nobody, the two releases arrived at number one on the Billboard 200 during the first seven day stretch of their separate releases.

Amid the current Coronavirus pandemic, both Breezy and Thugger have been managing with being in quarantine in their own particular manners.

During an interview with Big Boy, Young Thug revealed that he hung with Duke for his birthday, he despite everything takes pictures with fans mentioned.

He likewise announced that he’s been losing much money because of the coronavirus related shutdown:

“The money that I get for the shows — let’s just say I get $500,000 — if I don’t do these ten shows, that’s 5 Ms. Then I don’t make five million ‘til June, and then I might spend a million, I might spend two million just on this quarantine s***. I got my mom and daddy. I’m like, ‘Man, y’all stay in the house,’ they like, ‘Yeah

Listen below: