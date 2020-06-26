Listen to 911 Call: Guilford Police rescue man trapped in sluice pipe

Officers say the man was crabbing early morning Wednesday when that he fell in to the water. Due to the strong current, the man was stuck.

GUILFORD, Conn. — A man was rescued Wednesday morning after he fell into the water and became trapped at the entrance of a sluice pipe.

Officers said they received a 911 call in the location of 200 Leetes Island Road of a man who fell into the water while crabbing. The sluice pipe runs underneath the roadway. The man’s wife who called 911 was possessing him. The man was in risk of being sucked completely in to the piped up due to the strong current.

Officers Dillon and Mastriano arrived on the scene and were able to use a rope to pull the man to safety. Guilford Police released your body camera video of the incident on the Facebook page.

Police said among the reasons why they certainly were able to find the man so quickly was because his wife used SIRI to call 911. She could not dial with her hand because she was holding onto her husband. Guilford Police said that three incidents such as this have happened in the past two years and advise people to prevent the areas near sluice pipes while fishing. There is really a sign that says no trespassing close to the pipe.

The man had not been injured through the incident.