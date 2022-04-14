In a conversation with journalists today, the deputy of the CP faction Khachatur Sukiasyan said. “Armenia has been an independent state for 30 years. We appreciate the opportunities of all countries in the region. There must be peace in the region, our children must not die. “People in Armenia should receive normal, high salaries and be able to ensure their well-being.”

When the journalists tried to counteract, asking about the fate of Artsakh, what would happen if Artsakh became part of Azerbaijan, Khachatur Sukiasyan urged to have an upbringing and not to interrupt himself, he started shouting. “I will finish, you will ask the question. “Listen, this is the 600th time, you do not allow a person to finish.” “He was shouting so loudly that the secretariat came out of the courtroom to find out what had happened.” Sukiasyan did not answer any more questions and entered the courtroom.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN