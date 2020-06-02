LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast – career special with Colin Lloyd | Darts News

Our resident professional Colin Lloyd is within the scorching seat this week for a Darts Show podcast special on his life and instances within the sport.

Lloydy is extra accustomed as of late to meting out the questions as a part of our crew, however Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville flip the tables on the 2-time main winner and former world No 1.

Jaws takes us by way of his climb from newbie to skilled darts, how a lot it meant to play for his county and the significance of being on the very high of the sport – at a time when it was getting larger and greater.

Lloyd claimed each the World Grand Prix and the World Matchplay and remembers each events fondly – beating nice associates and rivals to say the titles.

Lloyd’s Matchplay triumph was his second main victory in a 9-month spell

There are loads of tales too alongside the way in which, a number of of which embrace his nice pal and former world champion Keith Deller – who was readily available to make sure Lloydy saved to the job in hand on the eve of his first main ultimate.

Like all sport, there are regrets and disappointments, as Lloyd tries to clarify why, regardless of his success, there’ll at all times be disappointment at not doing himself justice on the World Championship.

And we ask the query would he hand over every part he received in alternate for one world title?