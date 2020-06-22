LISTEN: RFU CEO Bill Sweeney on the Will Greenwood podcast | Rugby Union News





Listen to Will Greenwood’s rugby podcast

Bill Sweeney is the particular visitor on this week’s podcast as he joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox to debate a variety of points.

The RFU chief government addresses the ongoing debate round the use of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, plus the must make England’s governing physique a extra various organisation.

Sweeney additionally appears to be like forward to how this autumn’s worldwide fixture listing may look in the wake of the disruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the way the RFU are dealing with the monetary influence.

He additionally provides an perception into the talks round aligning the international rugby calendar and the knock-on results for the home recreation in England.

Plus, Rupert and Will evaluation all of the motion from the second spherical of Super Rugby Aotearoa matches over the weekend.