LISTEN: Pat Lam on the Will Greenwood podcast | Rugby Union News







Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox chat to Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam in the most current episode of the Will Greenwood podcast.

An unique visitor on today’s instalment, Lam goes over the Premiership Restart, the Black Lives Matter motion and far more.

He likewise discusses the affect brand-new finalizings Semi Radradra and Kyle Sinckler have actually had on the team, while showing on triumph over Saracens and expecting dealing with Gloucester.

In addition, Lam exposes his future goals with Bristol, while the previous Samoa global likewise goes over the Pacific Islands and his concepts on how to grow the video game in the Emerging Nations.

Elsewhere on the episode, our Sky Sports Rugby duo of Rupert and Will evaluation the most current action in the Southern Hemisphere and go through the results and talking points in the Gallagher Premiership.

To listen to all that and far more click play above for the most current edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!

