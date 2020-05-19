LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Warrington Wolves’ Luther Burrell | Rugby League News





Warrington’s Luther Burrell is the particular visitor on this week’s Golden Point podcast

On this week’s Golden Point podcast, cross-code star Luther Burrell joins Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league knowledgeable Brian Carney.

Burrell appears again on how he grew up enjoying rugby league in Huddersfield and explains why he selected a enjoying profession in union.

He displays on what led him returning to his roots within the 13-man code final 12 months with the Wolves and the way that prior data of the code has helped his transition.

The former England rugby union centre explains what it was like enjoying underneath two very totally different coaches at worldwide stage in Stuart Lancaster and Eddie Jones.

Plus, Burrell shares his views on what league can study from union, and his ambitions with Warrington as soon as the Super League season resumes.