LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Leeds Rhinos Women prop Danika Priim | Rugby League News





Danika Priim joined Barrie McDermott on this week’s Golden Point podcast

On this week’s episode, Women’s Super League star Danika Priim joins the Golden Point podcast panel to debate her profession and the expansion of the ladies’s recreation.

The Leeds Rhinos prop sits down with Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league skilled Barrie McDermott to offer the newest on plans to get the 2020 season underway as soon as the state of affairs with the coronavirus pandemic permits.

On a private stage, Priim tells us how she obtained began enjoying rugby, her beginnings in union and why she determined to modify to the 13-a-side code.

The 35-year-old appears to be like again on the progress ladies’s rugby league has made prior to now 5 years and challenges of balancing her working life as a trainer with enjoying top-level sport as an newbie participant too.

Plus, Priim shares her reminiscences of enjoying for England on the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia and what advantages subsequent 12 months’s match on these shores may deliver to the game.