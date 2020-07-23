LISTEN: Eddie Jones podcast special | Rugby Union News







In a special podcast episode, England head coach Eddie Jones chats exclusively to Sky Sports Rugby’s Will Greenwood and James Gemmell about lockdown, England, high-performance and much more.

Our pair start by asking Jones what he has been up to in the four months since life – and rugby – paused due to Covid-19.

In that time we understand he’s spoken with coaches and leading minds in other sports – including Gareth Southgate from football, Justin Langer from cricket and Dave Brailsford from cycling. We ask what did he discuss? And what lessons can be learnt across the disciplines?

Jones also talks about going back to Japan since England’s World Cup final defeat, and the biggest thing he’s learnt from 2019.

2003 World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward spoke this week about his disappointment at the way some members of the England camp acted during the week leading up to the 2019 final and that he was disappointed to feel an air of complacency.

Jones reflects on those comments and says if he would do anything differently if he had his time again.

The Australian also chats the psychology of consistent, high-level performance, and whether talent in the dressing room is the most important thing, or the people? And how do you go about getting that right mix?

In addition to all that, Jones speaks about ‘Black Lives Matter’, the Swing Low debate, rugby’s calendar, Saracens’ re-signings, Manu Tuilagi to Sale Sharks, Super Rugby, Hoskins Sotutu and more!

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!