LISTEN: Brian Carney on the return of Super League in Golden Point podcast | Rugby League News





Listen to the Golden Point rugby league podcast

On this week’s (barely delayed!) Golden Point podcast, we look forward to the return of the Super League season in August.

The face of Sky Sports’ rugby league protection, Brian Carney, joins Marc Bazeley following the information British rugby league’s prime flight will restart on August 2.

Carney lays out his hopes and issues for every of the 12 groups as they start preparations to renew the 2020 marketing campaign.

The former Great Britain and Ireland worldwide offers his views on the proposed short-term rule adjustments that are being mentioned at subsequent month’s RFL board assembly as properly.

Plus, we hear from Jamaica and Dewsbury Rams prop Jon Magrin on why he has determined now could be the time to talk out in the battle in opposition to racism.