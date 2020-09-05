LISTEN: Brian Carney and Huddersfield Giants’ Adam Walne on the Golden Point podcast | Rugby League News





Sky Sports rugby league speaker Brian Carney signs up with the Golden Point podcast today

After a hectic week in Super League, Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league professional Brian Carney take a seat to talk about all the huge talking points on the most current Golden Point podcast.

There is an appearance back on an action-packed Round 11 of the Super League season, consisting of a better evaluation of what lagged Hull Kingston Rovers’ excellent screen versus Wigan Warriors.

Simon Woolford’s future at Huddersfield, Chris McQueen’s finalizing and whether Super League clubs need to be wanting to generate Championship or League One gamers on loan for the rest of the season are to name a few subjects talked about.

Brian likewise turns his attention to the state of global rugby league following Morgan Knowles’ choice to change obligation from Wales to England.

Plus, we speak with Huddersfield Giants prop Adam Walne on …