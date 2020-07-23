LISTEN: Brazil women’s coach and ex-Super League player Mat Gardner on the Golden Point podcast | Rugby League News





Mat Gardner signs up with the panel for today’s Golden Point podcast

It is a worldwide edition of the Golden Point podcast today, following hot on the heels of the components for next year’s Rugby League World Cup being launched.

Brazil women’s group head coach and previous Super League player Mat Gardner signs up with Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league press reporter Jenna Brooks on the panel to offer us the rundown on the group as they prepare to make their World Cup launching in 2021.

Gardner informs all of us about his Brazilian origins and how his rugby profession took him from Barrow to training his mom’s homeland.

The 34- year-old likewise discusses representing Brazil’s rugby union 7s group and the aspirations for the women’s group as they prepare to deal with hosts England, Papua New Guinea and Canada in the group phases.

Plus, Jenna has the newest following Toronto’s choice to withdraw from the rest of the 2020 Super League season.