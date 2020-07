Andrea Valle needs the hype! Come on peeps, get up and get involved with it!

The singer is giving us something special, in between alternative r&b and neo-soul.

No More also flirts with dream pop and is such a sensual song!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to hear more music from Andrea Valle!

