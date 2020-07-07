List of torture and murder suspects now banned from the UK

RUSSIA: Dmitry Borisovich Kratov, Chief medical officer at Butyrka Prison, mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA Oleg Silchenko, Investigator in the Investigative Committee, mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Gennady Vyacheslavovich Karlov, Investigative Committee of the Russian Interior Ministry, did not investigate mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Natalya Vinogradova, Deputy Head of Department of Ownership and Financial Crimes in the Investigative Committee in Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, did not investigate mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Fikret Tagiyev, Head of Matrosskaya Tishina Detention Facility, contributed to death of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Alexandra Viktorovna Gauss, Doctor at Matrosskaya Tishina Prison, facilitated mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Dmitriy Komnov, Former head of Butyrka Detention Centre, accountable for Sergei Magnitsky’s mistreatment in detention

RUSSIA: Ivan Prokopenkpo, Head of Russian Penitentiary Service at Matrosskaya Tishina Detention Facility, facilitated the mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky.

RUSSIA: Larisa Litvinova, Head of the Therapeutic Ward, Butyrka Prison, mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Boris Borisovich, Investigator in Russia’s Ministry of the Interior, concealed evidence associated with the mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Oleg Logunov, Former Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee, Russian Ministry of the Interior, failed to investigate mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Andrei Alexandrovich Strizhov, Acting Head of Investigations on Moscow’s Investigative Committee, failed to precisely investigate Sergei Magnitsky’s mistreatment in detention

RUSSIA: Elena Anatolievna, Investigator in the Russian Investigative Committee, did not investigate death of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Victor Yakovlevich, Deputy General Prosecutor in Prosecutors office, failed to investigate the case of Sergei Magnitsky throughout his detention

RUSSIA: Andrey Ivanovich Pechegin, Deputy Division Head in Prosecutor’s Office, failed in investigation of complaints about the ill-treatment of Sergei Magnitsky in detention

RUSSIA: Andrei Alexandrovich Krechetov, Officer in the Tax Crimes Department of the Moscow Directorate of the Interior Ministry, facilitated the mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky in custody

RUSSIA: Dmitri Tolchinskiy, Employee of the Office for Combating Tax Crimes of the Moscow Central Internal Affairs Directorate, involved with the mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Aleksei Droganov, Operative of Tax Crimes Department in the Moscow directorate of the Interior Ministry, detention and mistreatment of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Sergei Podoprigorov, Judge at Moscow’s Tverskoi District Court, authorised Sergei Magnitsky’s detention, prolonging his detention without trial

RUSSIA Yelena Stashina, Former Judge at Tverskoi District Court, facilitated the mistreatment and denial of medical care to be able to Sergei Magnitsky which led significantly to be able to his death

RUSSIA: Pavel Lapshov, Head of the Organised Crime and Corruption Directorate inside the Investigative Committee inside the Ministry of the Interior inside Russia, been unsuccessful investigation in to the mistreatment and dying of Sergei Magnitsky

RUSSIA: Aleksey Krivoruchko, Judge from Tverskoi District Court, caused the mistreatment and disbelief of health care to Sergei Magnitsky, which often contributed considerably to their death

RUSSIA: Svetlana Ukhnalyova, Judge from Moscow’s Tverskoi district courtroom, facilitated the mistreatment and denial of medical care to be able to Sergei Magnitsky.

SAUDI ARABIA: Fahad Shabib Al Balawi, Member of the Royal Guard, carrying out the unlawful eradicating of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI ARABIA: Thaar Ghaleb Alharbi, Lieutenant, current during the unlawful eradicating of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI ARABIA: Mansour Othman Abahussain, Intelligence Officer, involved in the unlawful eradicating of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI ARABIA: Naif Hassan Alarifi, First Lieutenant, External Intelligence, involved in the unlawful eradicating of Jamal

SAUDI PERSIA: Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Hawsawi, Former protection official with regard to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, involved in the unlawful eradicating of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI ARABIA: Mustafa Mohammed Al Madani, Intelligence Officer utilized at the Royal Palace, present in the course of the illegal killing of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI PERSIA: Waleed Abdullah Al Sehri, Royal Guard, Major, involved with the illegal killing of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI PERSIA: Turki Muserref Al Sehri, Intelligence Officer, involved in the unlawful eradicating of Jamal Khashoggi about the a couple of October 2018 as part of the 15 man group sent to Istanbul, Turkey, simply by Saudi authorities

SAUDI PERSIA: Khalid Aedh Al Otaibi, Royal Guard, involved in the unlawful eradicating of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI ARABIA: Meshal Saad Al Bostani, First Lieutenant inside the Saudi Air Force, involved in the unlawful eradicating of Jamal

SAUDI PERSIA: Mohammad Al Otaibi, Consul General inside the Saudi Arabia Consulate, Istanbul, involved with the illegal killing of Jamal Khashoggi, inside particular in facilitating the killing and in the concealment of evidence.

SAUDI PERSIA: Ahmed Abdullah Al Muzaini, Military Attaché at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, facilitated the unlawful eradicating of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI ARABIA: Badr Lafi Al Otaibi, Major, External Intelligence, present in the course of the illegal killing of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI PERSIA: Mohammad Saad Al Zahrani, Intelligence Officer, present in the course of the illegal killing of Jamal Khashoggi

SAUDI PERSIA: Mufleh Al Musleh, Consulate staff, involved with the illegal killing of Jamal Khashoggi

BURMA: Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, atrocities and serious individual rights infractions committed in opposition to the Rohingya

BURMA: Soe Win, Second in Command of the Myanmar Armed Forces, obligation for the Tatmadaw troopers who completed serious individual rights infractions against the Rohingya population

NORTH KOREA: Ministry of People’s Security, responsible for operating prison campements in the DPRK and the murder, torture and subjection to be able to forced work of individuals held in all those camps