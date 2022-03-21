The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs that due to heavy snowfall, there are closed, difficult-to-pass roads in the territory of the republic.

The roads of Shosh, Mkhitarashen, Khachmach, Sznek, Karmir village, RZ, Parukh, Sarushen և South communities of Askeran region are closed. Other interregional roads are impassable. Snow removal works are being carried out. The height of the snow layer in the region reaches from 1.1 cm to 1.20 cm.



In the Martakert region, inter-community roads are mostly open, and in high mountainous areas, horizontal visibility is poor. The road to Kochoghot community is difficult to pass. The height of the snow layer reaches 60-70 cm.

The interregional road leading to the Red Market from the place called “Zarin Bagh” և Haghort, Kolkhozashen, Kavahan, Ashan, Norshen, Mushkapat, Murishen, Sos, Karahunj, Herher, Tsovategh, Kaghartsi, Paravatumb, Msmna roads are closed. Roads in Martuni մյուս Other communities in the region are impassable. The height of the snow layer in the region is 80-100 cm. There is light snow in the area.



The interregional roads connecting the regions of Stepanakert are impassable in some places, there is also icy, low horizontal visibility.



The Lisagor-Goris-Sisian-Zanger-Saravan section of the interstate highway connecting with Armenia is closed.

Cleaning works are being carried out.

