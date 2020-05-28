Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Targeted by Would-Be Burglar, Caught by Cops

Exclusive

Lisa Vanderpump‘s well-known restaurant was the scene of an alleged intruder as much as no good … however some quick-thinking eyewitnesses known as cops who foiled the would-be burglar’s act.

Law enforcement sources inform TMZ … the L.A. County Sheriff’s West Hollywood station received a name Sunday night time round 7 PM for a attainable housebreaking in progress. Our sources say deputies arrived inside minutes and detained the suspect.

Our sources inform us cops spoke to reps for the WeHo joint and so they determined NOT to press fees on the suspect. We’re informed the joint’s GM determined towards urgent fees as a result of no actual harm was achieved.

Lisa’s husband, Ken, tells TMZ … “He was desperate for a Pump-tini. We can’t blame him.”

Sources with direct information of the state of affairs inform TMZ … a person sporting a blue face masks and a backpack parked himself in entrance of the primary gate and pulled out shears to try to minimize open the heavy-duty blue chain lock.

We’re informed when he was noticed, the alleged suspect put the shears again in his backpack and stood there as if nothing was amiss. The witnesses snapped a pic of the person.

Our sources say the three individuals who witnessed this known as police, who descended onto the scene in 7 police items and a helicopter. We’re informed the person had been seen within the space earlier than, and it is in all probability what triggered such a big response.

Lisa and her husband, Ken, have been NOT on the restaurant on the time of the incident. As you are properly conscious by now, the restaurant’s been closed since California’s shelter-at-home orders have been applied.



Play video content material



TMZ.com