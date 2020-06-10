Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Tagged with BLM as Cast Members Fired for Racism

Lisa Vanderpump‘s signature L.A. eatery is boarded up and now lined in spray portray that appears completely timed … now that Bravo’s fired 4 “Vanderpump Rules” forged members over racist conduct.

Check out these images of Lisa’s PUMP restaurant in West Hollywood — the place quite a lot of her fellow forged members work and mingle on her actuality present. As you possibly can see, it has been closely tagged with Black Lives Matter.

It’s among the best-timed graffiti … contemplating Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni have been simply canned by Bravo this week over resurfaced feedback and acts that reeked of racism.

It seems the tagging, and boarding up, occurred earlier than the information got here down Tuesday in regards to the Four forged members getting fired. BLM graffiti’s been popping up throughout L.A. in the course of the George Floyd protests.

Of course, LV did NOT fireplace Max or Brett after studying of their old, bad tweets — a few of which used the n-word a number of instances. During final week’s reunion present, she mainly forgave them, saying everybody’s made errors … and that if she fired everybody who’d screwed up, nobody could be working.