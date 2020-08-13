Lisa Vanderpump Says She’s ‘Reached Out’ To Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Several Times Since Vanderpump Rules Firing But Hasn’t Gotten A Reply!

Lisa Vanderpump is still getting the cold shoulder from fired Vanderpump Rules star and mom-to-be Stassi Schroeder.

Just two months after Bravo let go of the pregnant reality TV personality along with cast member Kristen Doute for their racially motivated actions against season 4 star Faith Stowers, the SUR business owner opened up about the landmark decision and everything that’s changed for the two since then!

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, LVP said:

“I think it’s sad, really, what happened, because I do think that people can learn from their mistakes, and I’m all about that. I think you’ve seen that on the show. Of course, we do know that we’re in this momentum of really people kind of standing up for what’s right, and I’m all about that and embracing that — and I do believe in zero tolerance for that — but I also believe that you can come back from that and you’re young and you can learn from it.”

She continued, expressing a desire to see the embattled pair of women, including terminated employees Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, return to the small screen via her show: