Lisa Vanderpump Hit With ANOTHER Lawsuit Alleging She Failed To Pay SUR Restaurant Workers

Lisa Vanderpump is facing yet another class-action lawsuit from a group of former employees at one of her restaurants!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her husband, Ken Todd, are the subject of a new suit filed on July 31 by Olivia Beverly Hanson on behalf of herself and other staff who worked at SUR, Lisa’s popular West Hollywood restaurant featured on Vanderpump Rules.

As you’ll probably recall, back in January, a different former employee of Lisa’s who worked at SUR as well as her two other restaurant properties Tom Tom and Pump filed a separate class-action lawsuit against the reality TV star and her restaurateur husband. In that suit, the former employee alleged multiple violations of labor laws under Vanderpump’s watch, including missed breaks and mealtimes, and inaccurate wage statements regarding overtime wage amounts.

According to E! News, this new filing sounds remarkably similar to the January one in many ways, though Hanson’s accusations only cover SUR, and not the other two restaurants as well. The woman, who claims she worked at the establishment from October 2019 to January 2020 alleges that “for at least the past one to four years,” Vanderpump and Todd’s…