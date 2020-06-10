Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Her Silence On Swift Vanderpump Rules Firings!

The Queen has spoken!

Lisa Vanderpump has weighed in on Tuesday’s firing of Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni after their racist behavior was revealed, which makes it the first time she’s addressed the problematic personalities!

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum began:

“Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart.”

Speaking specifically about her employees, the focus of the Bravo series, she explained being “saddened” by the “lack of judgment” which some have displayed:

“I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed. As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally – my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives.”

The 59-year-old also voiced her commitment to continuing to “embrace diversity,” and will be giving a deeper look into the “multi-faceted fabric of her company:

“While you only see a fraction of our employees on the show, a specific friend group, across all of our companies, we have always been a very diverse group of people – every color, ethnicity and sexual orientation. Most of our employees have worked for us for over a decade, and we have become a family; one that embraces and celebrates each other’s differences. I am proud of the inclusive company that we’ve created. We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I’m excited to give you deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future.”

It’s hard taking Lisa at her words as it would mean believing she had NO clue about Stassi and Kristen’s calling law enforcement on former castmember Faith Stowers. We can’t imagine anything linked to Vanderpump Rules going beneath the radar…

What do U think?? Sound OFF (below) in the comments with your reaction! Perhaps the complete show should get axed, considering there seems to be more controversial stars than just the four who have been axed!

