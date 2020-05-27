Lisa Su: CEO becomes first woman ever to top Associated Press pay survey

The CEO of Advanced Micro Devices has change into the first woman ever to top the Associated Press’s annual pay survey.

Lisa Su, 50, had a complete pay package deal of $58.5m (£48m) in her function as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2019, round $13m (£11m) increased than the highest-paid male CEO within the survey of S&P’s 500 corporations.

Ms Su is a Taiwanese-American enterprise govt and electrical engineer, identified for her work creating semiconductor applied sciences.





Her whole compensation in 2019 was 4 instances higher than her pay the 12 months earlier than, with inventory awards for efficiency added to her base wage of $1m (£800,000) and a performance-based bonus of $1.2m (£980,000). The inventory awards are vested over a number of years.

Ms Su started her function as CEO in 2014, and since then the corporate’s inventory rose from round $3 (£2.45) to about $55 (£45). Overall, 2019 was one in every of Advanced Micro Devices’ strongest years.

Overall on the AP’s survey, pay for ladies was up 2.3% versus 5.4% for males, when wanting on the median change in compensation.

The median whole pay for ladies on the listing was $13.9m (£11.3m), versus $12.3m (£10m) for males.

Women remained considerably under-represented as CEOs, heading simply 5% p.c of S&P 500 corporations with a complete of 20 girls on the AP’s listing, versus 309 males.

“Women are making incremental progress achieving leadership positions in the C-suite,” mentioned Lorraine Hariton, President & CEO of Catalyst, a nonprofit organisation targeted on girls within the office.

“However, the fact remains that women CEOs still represent a disproportionately small share of corporate leadership, and women of colour aren’t represented at all.”

The survey was a part of the AP’s annual assessment of corporations within the S&P 500 which started in 2011 and is performed by Equilar. The evaluation solely contains CEOs who’ve been of their job for 2 years.

The information was measured earlier than the affect of the novel coronavirus pandemic and considers a mix of wage, bonus, perks, inventory awards, and deferred compensation.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.