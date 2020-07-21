Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Reveals She’s ‘Forced To Be On’ RHOBH Against Her Wishes!

Lisa Rinna‘s daughter is admitting things on social media that are probably better kept secret!

The 19-year-old was accused on Sunday of lying about having an eating disorder in order to get “more air time” on Rinna’s popular Bravo reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Only it’s what the teenager said in response that really caught our attention!

It all started on an Instagram Story Sunday afternoon, when Amelia Gray Hamlin got frustrated with another IG account that had been accusing her of faking her long-standing eating disorder. The motivation, according to that other account, was for Hamlin to pop up with more frequent air time on the hit Bravo realty TV show. Only one problem there: apparently it’s like pulling teeth to get Amelia to film with her mother! That’s what the teenager herself said in response to the accusation, at least, and we’ve got a screenshot of the damning moment for posterity (below):

Welp!

Someone who says they are “forced to be on the Housewives by my mom” sure isn’t looking for extra air time or publicity, now, is she?! Especially not when, like she says, it’s “the last thing I want to do.” Sounds pretty definitive!!!

Of course, Amelia could be lying about that — or fudging her apparent lack of desire just a little bit, sure. But we’re doubtful about that, because she’s already been so serious about battling back against anorexia over the last several years, sharing touching, personal messages straight from the heart about her battle and recovery. Take this one from March of 2018, for example:

See?! That’s serious stuff, y’all… Very raw! Very real! And VERY open! And not exactly something you’d post like that if you were only faking things just to get on camera more often. Just saying!!!

If you ask us, Amelia isn’t too keen on filming for Bravo, and she let the cat out of the bag due to her frustration of being criticized on social media bubbling over one time too many. Oops! What do U think about that, Perezcious readers?! Do U agree with our verdict, or have your own take on things?? Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)…