Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Reveals She’s ‘Forced To Be On’ RHOBH Against Her Wishes!

Lisa Rinna‘s daughter is admitting things on social media that are probably better kept secret!
The 19-year-old was accused on Sunday of lying about having an eating disorder in order to get “more air time” on Rinna’s popular Bravo reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Only it’s what the teenager said in response that really caught our attention!
It all started on an Instagram Story Sunday afternoon, when Amelia Gray Hamlin got frustrated with another IG account that had been accusing her of faking her long-standing eating disorder. The motivation, according to that other account, was for Hamlin to pop up with more frequent air time on the hit Bravo realty TV show. Only one problem there: apparently it’s like pulling teeth to get Amelia to film with her mother! That’s what the teenager herself said in response to the accusation, at least, and we’ve got a screenshot of the damning moment for posterity (below):
Welp!
Someone who says they are “forced to be on the Housewives by my mom” sure isn’t looking for extra air time or publicity, now, is she?! Especially not when, like she says, it’s “the last thing I want to do.” Sounds pretty definitive!!!
Of course, Amelia could be lying about that — or fudging her apparent lack of desire just a little bit, sure. But we’re doubtful about that, because she’s already been so serious about battling back against anorexia over the last several years, sharing touching, personal messages straight from the heart about her battle and recovery. Take this one from March of 2018, for example:
I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago. I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself. My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me. I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age, and to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that. One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help. The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away. I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life. I still have an extremely healthy life style and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.
See?! That’s serious stuff, y’all… Very raw! Very real! And VERY open! And not exactly something you’d post like that if you were only faking things just to get on camera more often. Just saying!!!
If you ask us, Amelia isn’t too keen on filming for Bravo, and she let the cat out of the bag due to her frustration of being criticized on social media bubbling over one time too many. Oops! What do U think about that, Perezcious readers?! Do U agree with our verdict, or have your own take on things?? Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)…
