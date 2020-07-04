Lisa Rinna, Sofia Vergara, Paris Hilton and more don patriotic swimsuits, short shorts for the Fourth of July

Lisa Rinna was one of the first celebrities situated on the West Coast to spread some July Fourth cheer with a titillating pic of herself donning a red, white and blue bikini on the beach.

“If anything…I’m consistent. #happy4thofjuly,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star captioned the pic.

Rinna’s swimsuit featured a bright blue top with red and white stars with red bottoms.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also impressed with a throwback of some of her past looks. The photo shared to her Instagram account shows the actress donning red, white and blue gowns over the years.

“Happy Fourth of July,” she wrote along side red, white and blue heart emojis.

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara also posted a fitting throwback from the popular TELEVISION series. The still shows her on-screen character Gloria carrying out a plate of food while donning denim short shorts embossed with America’s flag. Her character completed the look with a form-fitting tank top having a bald eagle.

“I miss Gloria!! #4thOfJuly #ModernFamily,” Vergara captioned the snap.

Paris Hilton was yet another celebrity who couldn’t let the day go by without posting some Fourth of July content. The hotel heiress juxtaposed a topless pic of herself wearing black lace gloves and dark sunglasses in front of an American flag back ground.

“Getting ready for the 4th of July,” Hilton said.

Meanwhile, Kathy Lee Gifford gave her fans a peak at how she was spending the holiday. In a photo posted to her social media account, the former talk show host was seated alongside her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Erika Brown, as they organized crabs in-front of their faces.

“Don’t be crabby, it’s Independence Day!” Gifford captioned the snap, which showed Brown in an American flag sweater.

January Jones was dressed up in her Saturday best as she took to social networking for a holiday-inspired message.

“Happy Fourth of July! I just wanted to say have a wonderful Fourth of July. Be safe. If you leave your residence, wear a mask. Don’t litter. Don’t drink and drive or light s–t on fire, and just have a great Fourth of July celebrating with your friends and family. Have fun!” Jones, 42, said to the camera in a red and white swimsuit and straw hat.

Cindy Crawford also took to Instagram to share a throwback pic snapped by photographer Albert Watson. The image shows Crawford setting up on the beach with a tiny American flag held between her teeth.

“We’re experiencing good and necessary change right now in this country…and while July 4th represents freedom, it didn’t always represent freedom for ALL. Today is a great reminder that we still have a lot of work to do,” Crawford captioned the post.

Ozzy Osbourne also posted an epic 1986 throwback of him in a full American flag-inspired look. The blue and white striped jumpsuit he wore in the 80s was paired with a matching trenchcoat featuring red white and blue sparkly stars.

“Happy #4th of July!” Osbourne wrote underneath the pic.