Lisa Rinna Claims QVC Is Attempting To Silence Her After ‘Karens’ Bash Her Black Lives Matter Support

QVC has some explaining to do after allegedly making an attempt to silence Lisa Rinna‘s help of the Black Lives Matter motion after “Karens” begged for her firing!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed as a lot in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Wednesday, writing how she feels she “must be muzzled” to proceed having her Lisa Rinna Collection promote on the televised purchasing community.

Lisa penned a prolonged message on her account, saying:

“I’m unhappy to report It would now appear I can’t use my platform to tell or query or say how I really feel politically as a result of the Karen’s have bombarded Qvc begging them to fireside me and saying how they are going to now not purchase my garments. It is a disgrace that I have to be muzzled with a view to help my household however that’s simply what it’s. Remember you understand how I really feel. Use your voice and vote.”

While the Story is now not up on her web page, Sarah Galli, occasions advisor, self-proclaimed Bravoholic, and Andy’s Girls podcast host, reposted it on her IG. See (under) for screenshots, in addition to her calling out the community:

Rinna might have deleted her authentic Story the place she claimed she was being silenced, however no less than referenced the “Karen” controversy in one other publish:

QVC’s try and quiet Lisa hasn’t gone unnoticed as feedback on their two newest posts have been flooded with help for Black Lives Matter and the Bravo persona!

While we are able to perceive the momma of two’s eager to “support her family” by persevering with to work with the purchasing community, aligning with a model that has no downside being racist is problematic in itself. Want to be an ally? Pull your assortment and preserve pulling within the cash from a community really taking strides to be anti-racist!

