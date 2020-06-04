Lisa Murkowski: GOP senator says she’s ‘struggling’ on whether to back Trump

“When I saw General Mattis’ comments yesterday I felt like perhaps we are getting to a point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” Murkowksi said on Capitol Hill.

The comments were a stark contrast to a lot of her other Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill who argued that while Mattis had the right to disagree with Trump, they did not agree with Mattis’ assessment.

“I was really thankful. I thought General Mattis’ words were true, and honest and necessary and overdue,” Murkowski said. “And, I have been struggling for the right words, and I was encouraged a couple of nights ago when I was able to read what President Bush had written. And I found that to be empowering for me as one leader.”

Murkowski, a Republican who has demonstrated an independent voting streak in the Senate, told reporters Thursday that she was still “struggling” with a determination about whether she would support Trump in November.