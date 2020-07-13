Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough dies at 27

Image copyright

Elvis Presley’s just grand son passed away on Sunday, his mom Lisa Marie Presley’s supervisor has actually verified.

Benjamin Keough was 27, however supervisor Roger Widynowski offered no additional information about his death.

He stated Lisa Marie, 52, was”heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated”

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Widynowski stated, including that she was “trying to stay strong” for her 3 children.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s workplace verified that the death of an individual of his name and age was under examination, however there was no other instant info on the scenarios.

He was the more youthful of the 2 kids Lisa Marie Presley had with her very first partner, artist Danny Keough, prior to their divorce in1994 The other is starlet Riley Keough, 31.

Lisa Marie had actually formerly explained Keough’s similarity to her popular dad as “just uncanny.” Rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley passed away in 1977 aged 42.

Lisa Marie likewise has twin 11- year-old children with her 4th partner, artist and manufacturer Michael Lockwood, who she wed in 2006 after quick marital relationships to pop star Michael Jackson and star Nicolas Cage.

Her close relationship with her son, whose middle name was Storm, obviously influenced the title track on her 3rd album, Storm & & Grace, launched in 2012.

