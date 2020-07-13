Lisa Marie Presley Is ‘Completely Heartbroken’ After Death Of Son Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley is naturally refraining from doing well following the unforeseen death of her son Benjamin Keough

On Sunday, TMZ reported the 27- year-old had actually passed away in Calabasas, California of an evident self-inflicted gunshot injury, according to police sources. He was the only grand son of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and the youngest of Lisa Marie’s kids with ex-husband Danny Keough

Her representative Roger Widynowski provided a declaration to numerous outlets on Sunday, keeping in mind how she’s placing on a brave face for the sake of her kids, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, and Riley Keough:

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.” The 52- year-old has yet to comment openly as we can just picture the discomfort she need to remain in, however it’s constantly been clear just how much she loves her kids. While Lisa isn’t active on social networks, among her last posts to Instagram, shared June 2019, was a gorgeous black and white breeze with all 4 kids:

As the sole grand son of the Love Me Tender crooner, it’s apparent why contrasts were drawn in between the 2 throughout Ben’s life. In 2014, his mother described to CMT that while all of her kids had “a little bit” of her late daddy in them, it was her son who actually appeared like Elvis:

“He does! He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage! (laughs) Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

Little is understood about him because he apparently keeps a low profile off of social networks, however according to his IMDB profile, he has actually appeared in a brief movie that has yet to be launched, in addition to a TELEVISION motion picture documentary, Elvis by the Presleys Per TMZ, he struck a $5 million record handle 2009.

We’re keeping Lisa Marie, Priscilla, Riley, and their whole household in our ideas at this hard time. So so unfortunate …

If you or somebody you understand is thinking about suicide, please get in touch with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- TALK (8255).

