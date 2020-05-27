Lisa Kudrow is as excited as we are for the ‘Friends’ reunion

“The six of us haven’t been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner,” she explained. “I can only imagine. It’s gonna be fun. I mean, it’ll be really fun.”

HBO Max is possessed by CNN’s parent company.

But the reunion was set on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kudrow stated her and her fellow costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, respectively Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, began considering becoming the ring back together later the series discovered success streaming Netflix.

It has been a belief shared with “Friends” co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Kudrow said.

“That’s why Mart and David are so great,” Kudrow stated. “They knew what they were doing.”