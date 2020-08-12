Lisa Ashton welcomes news of the PDC Women’s Series as she focuses on leaving a legacy in the sport | Darts News





Ashton made her two-year PDC Tour Card after directly losing out in 2019

Lisa Ashton has actually hailed the PDC’s choice to present the inaugural Women’s Series as a turning point for the females’s video game, and firmly insists that she’s more identified than ever to leave a enduring legacy in the sport.

The PDC revealed recently that they were set to hold a four-event Women’s Series in October 2020, offering gamers the chance to receive this year’s World Darts Championship.

The occasions will happen from October 17-18 in Cannock, while the PDC are likewise staging a different Grand Slam of Darts qualifier on October 16, using one certification area in November’s competition.

Ashton, who made history in January by ending up being the initially lady to claim a …