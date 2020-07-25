Liquid Exchange Confirms Asset Delistings Due to Regulatory Requirements

Japanese exchange Liquid just recently revealed a mass asset elimination from its platform, which COO Seth Melamed declared required for legal compliance.

“Liquid works closely with regulators in Japan and Singapore,” Melamed informed Cointelegraph on July 25.

Referring to Anti-Money Laundering, or AML, and Combating the Financing of Terrorism, or CFT, guidelines, he included:

“As part of risk management we have to take a conservative approach regarding maintaining listings in tokens that are potentially viewed by regulators as in conflict with rules around AML and CFT and the Funds Travel Rule.”

Liquid offered a public declaration

The exchange’s asset elimination list consists of privacy-focused coin Zcash (ZEC). A July 22 tweet from Zcash’s managing entity, the Electric Coin Company, tipped off the general public on Liquid’s delisting of the asset, prior to a main declaration from the exchange.

Liquid offered a main declaration on the scenario soon after, mentioning strategies to accomplish Singapore’s regulatory approval as a crypto exchange operator. In light of its objectives, the exchange chose to eliminate 27 properties from its platform, consisting of Zcash, efficient since July24 The declaration, nevertheless, kept in mind possible re-listing of properties eventually.

The exchange nears completion of its regulatory approval demand

“Liquid is in the final stages of submitting our application to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, or MAS, for an exchange license under the Payment Services Act,” Melamed discussed, keeping in mind challenging changes the entity selected, covering a variety of classifications, in pursuit of such regulatory approval.

Melamed explained the scenario as a hard grey location, including:

“Liquid is working with the industry to provide a framework for adherence to regulations not always compatible with the innovative nature of blockchain-based assets. It’s never easy to be first, but we are committed to seeing this through.”

Liquid is among lots of exchanges taking detours in the face of policy. Major exchange Binance prohibited U.S. consumers in 2019, while lots of other exchanges see comparable limitations.

*Helen Partz contributed reporting to this story.