Lions signing Adrian Peterson is bad news for D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions picked up Adrian Peterson.

The Washington Football Team decided to release Adrian Peterson in the name of getting younger players like Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love more touches. Due to Peterson’s production over the last few seasons in DC, he didn’t have to wait long to find out who his next employer would he.

Peterson signed with the Detroit Lions, citing familiarity with Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who was Peterson’s offensive coordinator for his first four seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson’s arrival has to be concerning for D’Andre Swift, as the former second-round pick has to worry about losing touches to yet another back.

RB Adrian Peterson told me this morning he’s on his way to Detroit to sign with the #Lions. “They’re giving me an opportunity to play. I know coach (Darell) Bevell from my days in Minnesota. Ultimately I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better.” #NFCNorth. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2020

Adrian Peterson might take carries away from D’Andre Swift

Swift, picked in the second…