Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on Saturday ended up being the 8th member of the group to be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Stafford was put on the list after outcomes returned from the group’s 3rd round of screening onFriday Players are put on the list either if they have actually checked favorable for COVID-19 or have actually remained in close contact with somebody who has the coronavirus. Players should remain on the list up until they are clinically cleared to go back to their groups.

It’s uncertain for how long Stafford will be out, per NFL procedure, however the group is set up to begin strength and conditioning exercises Monday.

The Lions, when grabbed remark, described the NFL-NFLPA policy that “clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.”

A message entrusted Stafford’s representative looking for remark was not instantly went back to ESPN.

If they finished 3 unfavorable COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Lions gamers on Saturday were permitted into the group’s practice center in Allen Park, Michigan, for the very first time for physicals and devices pickup.

Stafford is coming off a season-ending back injury in 2019, which cost him the last 8 video games of last season.

When Stafford’s better half Kelly was pregnant with their 4th kid in May (she’s considering that brought to life a child), Stafford stated they have actually been as careful as possible.

