Lions place Matthew Stafford on reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford, # 9 (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions suffered an offseason blow

As the NFL prepares to browse the hard waters of playing a season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, another among its stars has actually been contributed to the reserve list which might link him as possibly having the infection, or in close contact with somebody who does have it. Lions QB Matthew Stafford was put on the COVID-19/ reserve list on Saturday.

As formerly discussed, being put on the list itself does not always imply Stafford has actually COVID-19 NFL groups are likewise not permitted to divulge whether the gamer has actually COVID-19, as that would basically be distributing the medical diagnosis for future clients.

What does it imply to be put on the COVID-19/ injury list?

Of all the descriptions provided, the Minnesota Vikings group site (paradoxically enough for Lions fans) really explains the list relatively well: ” A gamer who either tests favorable for COVID-19 or who has actually been quarantined after having actually remained in close contact with a contaminated individual or individuals. If a gamer falls under either of these classifications, their club is needed to right away place the gamer …